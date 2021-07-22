CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Up 2.7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 8,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CarParts.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CarParts.com by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

