Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
