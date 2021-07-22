Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

