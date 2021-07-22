Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,559,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,000. Healthcare Services Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,718,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,752. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.