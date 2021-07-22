Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTU remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

