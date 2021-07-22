Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $10,535,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $9,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $8,901,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $5,957,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $5,873,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 7,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.