Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of LGACU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

