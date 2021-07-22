Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 943,868 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 943,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

COLIU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 106,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

