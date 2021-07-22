Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $4.31 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a $4.31 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,929,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.