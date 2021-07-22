Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,386 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.