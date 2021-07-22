Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 5,656 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

