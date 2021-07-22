Caxton Associates LP Takes $357,000 Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,327,033.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.