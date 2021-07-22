Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercury General by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Mercury General by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury General by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

