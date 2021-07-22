Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE VER opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

