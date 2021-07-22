Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a PE ratio of -37.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.