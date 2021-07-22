Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 45.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 172800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

