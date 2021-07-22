CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. 59,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

