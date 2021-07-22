Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

CVCY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.