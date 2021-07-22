Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $27.48

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $28.30. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

