Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

