CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

