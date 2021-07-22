ChainX One Day Trading Volume Hits $591,275.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and $591,275.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,837,675 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

