Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $800.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $718.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

