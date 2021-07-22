Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Michael Ord Sells 165,284 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

LON CHG opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market cap of £800.65 million and a P/E ratio of 20.51. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.