Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,778.29. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

