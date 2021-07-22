Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,719.29.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,778.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,445.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

