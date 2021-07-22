Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,719.29.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,755.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,778.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

