Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $288.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $248.13 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.53 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.31. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

