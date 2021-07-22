Chonk Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.64 or 0.00139195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1,726.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00825157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

