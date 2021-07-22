CIBC Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of IFP opened at C$25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.12.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7795611 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

