CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

CIR opened at $30.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.