Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $7,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 202.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

