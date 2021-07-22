Citigroup Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $218.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

