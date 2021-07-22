Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,760 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trevena were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trevena by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 863,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

