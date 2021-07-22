Citigroup Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -297.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.28. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $255.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

