Citigroup Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 146,297 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 313,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STKL stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,384.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

