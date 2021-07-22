Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

