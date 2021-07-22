Citigroup Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $185.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.