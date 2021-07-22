Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.38. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 41,309 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,025 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

