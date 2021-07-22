Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 14,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,052,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

