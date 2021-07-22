Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

