Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 5.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 147,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,078,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

