Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,135,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

