Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Lowered to C$128.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.