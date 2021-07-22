Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

CNS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,115. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.99.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.