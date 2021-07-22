Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

