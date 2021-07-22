CoinDeal Token Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $582,965.87 and approximately $28.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00816686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

