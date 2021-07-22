Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.28

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 240030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.44 million and a PE ratio of -92.31.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colabor Group news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

