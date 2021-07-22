Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 million, a PE ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.