Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 million, a PE ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

