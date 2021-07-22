Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXP stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

